Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Chart Industries by 66.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 57.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,425,000 after purchasing an additional 436,900 shares during the period.

NYSE GTLS opened at $126.32 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.99.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

