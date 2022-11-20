Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Global Blood Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $17,322,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,833,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,520,000 after purchasing an additional 595,983 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.1% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,182,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 439,307 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 15.2% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,304,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,834,000 after purchasing an additional 304,683 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Performance

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $68.49 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.78.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

