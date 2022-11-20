The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after buying an additional 2,394,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,510,000 after purchasing an additional 983,197 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,481,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,691 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $4,114,341.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,815.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $4,114,341.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,866,815.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,096 shares of company stock worth $12,383,977 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.46.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.57 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.