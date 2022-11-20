Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 6,309 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.19.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $264.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.15. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.