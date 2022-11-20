PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,992 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 22.6% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 864,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 159,170 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 47.3% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,386,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,196,000 after acquiring an additional 445,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 277,430 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,209,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $31.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $794.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.04 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.82.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.