Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 3,396 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 30.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV opened at $99.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

