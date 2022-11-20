Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,491 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1,631.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.
In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $333,151.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,155.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:RCUS opened at $27.31 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.61.
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.
