SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 53.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 13.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.4% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 167,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 24.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,277,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,876,000 after purchasing an additional 253,739 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 49,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $108.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $142.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.31. The company has a market capitalization of $128.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAP. Citigroup upped their price objective on SAP from €95.00 ($97.94) to €100.00 ($103.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on SAP from €102.00 ($105.15) to €105.00 ($108.25) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SAP from €122.00 ($125.77) to €115.00 ($118.56) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.