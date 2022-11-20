18,391 Shares in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,776,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,281,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,008,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $853,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Azenta Price Performance
Shares of AZTA stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $121.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.88. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Azenta
Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.
