18,391 Shares in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,776,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,281,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,008,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $853,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $121.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.88. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZTA shares. TheStreet lowered Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Azenta to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

