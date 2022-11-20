Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 6,846 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 300.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $165.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.17.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSTR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Landstar System to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.70.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

