Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 71,197 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.04 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.49% and a negative return on equity of 47.09%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $44,331.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,132.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

