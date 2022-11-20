Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 5.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,138,000 after purchasing an additional 41,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 21.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,180,000 after purchasing an additional 89,166 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 460,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 5.5% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 362,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,912 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $140.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 82.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.00. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $211.98.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $200,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,045.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

