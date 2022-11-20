Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,756 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 101.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 1,730.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.
Paylocity Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $207.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.91 and a 200 day moving average of $211.11. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 129.60 and a beta of 1.08.
Insider Activity at Paylocity
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PCTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.
Paylocity Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paylocity (PCTY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.