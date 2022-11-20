Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,756 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 101.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 1,730.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $207.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.91 and a 200 day moving average of $211.11. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 129.60 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 64,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total transaction of $16,119,508.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,287,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,623,950.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.49, for a total value of $186,367.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,365,319.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 64,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total value of $16,119,508.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,287,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,623,950.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,072 shares of company stock valued at $24,204,007. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

