Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 50.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 6.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 46,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 6.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 209,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 19.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Trading Up 1.8 %

Masco Dividend Announcement

NYSE:MAS opened at $49.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.39. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

