Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Proto Labs worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRLB. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 11.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,478,000 after acquiring an additional 111,440 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 11.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,041,000 after acquiring an additional 111,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 4.8% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 103,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $23.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.69. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRLB shares. Craig Hallum cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Proto Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

