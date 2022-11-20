Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 74,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PINS opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 348.34 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.76.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PINS. TheStreet raised Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $1,303,687.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,128,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $1,303,687.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at $15,128,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 560,828 shares of company stock valued at $13,554,616. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

