Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 5.4% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 132.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $694,868.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,380,028.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Alarm.com Trading Down 2.0 %
ALRM opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.06. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $85.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Alarm.com Profile
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.