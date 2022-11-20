Forsta AP Fonden Buys 13,100 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Shares of CPB opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average of $48.88. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.20%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

