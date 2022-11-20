Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,159,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Entergy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after acquiring an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Entergy by 2,162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 941,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,102,000 after buying an additional 900,316 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Entergy by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,699,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,156,000 after buying an additional 711,770 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ETR. UBS Group downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Entergy Trading Up 2.8 %

Entergy Increases Dividend

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $111.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.50 and a 200-day moving average of $112.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

