Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19, RTT News reports. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Ross Stores Stock Up 9.9 %

ROST opened at $107.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.58. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 16.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Ross Stores by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,978 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 19.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

