Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.03-$4.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.98-$1.13 EPS.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.94. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $57.95 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,883,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,843,000 after buying an additional 234,077 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,498,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,271,000 after purchasing an additional 416,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,827,000 after purchasing an additional 131,766 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,565,000 after purchasing an additional 570,791 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,106,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.