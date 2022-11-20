Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $184,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY opened at $407.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $370.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,506.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total value of $1,677,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,522,062.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

