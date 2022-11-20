Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Announces Earnings Results

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $631.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance
NYSE HP opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,074.21 and a beta of 1.75.
Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 2,000.40%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne
In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 35.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Helmerich & Payne
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
