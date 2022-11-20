Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.23, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Kohl’s Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KSS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

In other news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,396.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 51.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 34.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 278,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 71,693 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 250.4% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 31,019 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 40.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 281,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 81,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

