Allianz (FRA:ALV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $181.29

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €181.29 ($186.90) and traded as high as €203.75 ($210.05). Allianz shares last traded at €201.65 ($207.89), with a volume of 904,601 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($231.96) price target on Allianz in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($248.45) price target on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($242.27) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($237.11) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €271.00 ($279.38) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

