Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter worth approximately $583,864,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,638,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,666 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,022,000 after acquiring an additional 672,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 887,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,440,000 after acquiring an additional 473,955 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $73.34 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENTG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $148.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

