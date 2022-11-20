Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,400 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 179.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 66.4% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Splunk by 109.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPLK. Argus reduced their price target on Splunk from $171.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Splunk from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.35.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $77.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.92. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.79.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

