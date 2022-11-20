Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,900,000 after acquiring an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,638,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,020 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,460,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,012,000 after acquiring an additional 88,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,206,000 after acquiring an additional 568,302 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

Raymond James Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE RJF opened at $121.59 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.48%.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

