Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 2,740.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LII. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter worth approximately $19,570,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 320.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after buying an additional 46,276 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 31.3% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 85,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lennox International Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $268.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.11. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.85 and a 12-month high of $334.78. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Lennox International
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lennox International (LII)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.