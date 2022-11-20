Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 2,740.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LII. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter worth approximately $19,570,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 320.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after buying an additional 46,276 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 31.3% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 85,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $268.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.11. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.85 and a 12-month high of $334.78. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lennox International from $249.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.91.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

