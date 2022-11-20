Forsta AP Fonden Sells 7,600 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,297,000 after buying an additional 482,858 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 635,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,848,000 after purchasing an additional 420,878 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after acquiring an additional 404,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after acquiring an additional 261,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,885,000 after buying an additional 261,608 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $147.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.59 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.07.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.74. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 77.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.07.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.