Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Abiomed by 4.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Abiomed by 8.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Abiomed by 178.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Abiomed by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
Abiomed Price Performance
NASDAQ ABMD opened at $377.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 64.83, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.28. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $381.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.35 and its 200 day moving average is $272.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABMD. StockNews.com began coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair cut Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.50.
About Abiomed
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
