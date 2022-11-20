Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,844,000 after purchasing an additional 66,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,278,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,323,000 after purchasing an additional 35,064 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 544,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,037,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,276,000 after acquiring an additional 67,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $1,523,925.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $1,523,925.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,445.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.08.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $313.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $549.99.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

