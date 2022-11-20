Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 28.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR opened at $377.31 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $365.56 and a 200-day moving average of $414.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $337,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,918,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $4,083,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,792,005.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $337,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,921 shares in the company, valued at $46,918,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,796 shares of company stock valued at $16,370,121 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.