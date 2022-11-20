Forsta AP Fonden Raises Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 405.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock opened at $316.39 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $475.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $331.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.13.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

