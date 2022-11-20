Forsta AP Fonden Grows Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Owens Corning by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,876,000 after buying an additional 972,789 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after purchasing an additional 419,593 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 583,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,345,000 after purchasing an additional 317,369 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,095,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 933.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after purchasing an additional 183,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,817,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,701 shares of company stock worth $872,192 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $90.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.70.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 10.30%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

