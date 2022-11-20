Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 74.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 16,306 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Teradyne by 157.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 344,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,885,000 after buying an additional 210,911 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,601,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Teradyne by 91.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TER. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Teradyne to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.65.

TER opened at $92.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

