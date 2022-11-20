Forsta AP Fonden Has $3.30 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,900 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 34.5% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 81,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 30.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.32.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FRC stock opened at $121.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $222.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.07.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.