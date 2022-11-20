Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,802,000 after acquiring an additional 630,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,592,819,000 after acquiring an additional 75,255 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.3% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,077,000 after acquiring an additional 94,539 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $783,989,000 after acquiring an additional 336,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 68.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 798,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,097,000 after acquiring an additional 324,743 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $193.56 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $691.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.44.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading

