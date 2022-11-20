United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 23.9% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 17.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.55.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $345.70 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $386.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.