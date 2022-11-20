Forsta AP Fonden Takes $3.47 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 32.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,826,000 after buying an additional 1,370,362 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,739,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,929,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,267,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PWR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services stock opened at $148.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $150.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.56%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

