Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,168,000 after acquiring an additional 496,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,232,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,845,000 after acquiring an additional 409,146 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,617,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,016,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,325,000 after acquiring an additional 563,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MPW opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.81. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $24.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

