Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,756,000 after buying an additional 722,396 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Xylem by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,501,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,162,000 after acquiring an additional 203,166 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Xylem by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,192,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,181,000 after acquiring an additional 99,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Atlantic Securities raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Xylem from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

Xylem Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $112.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.11. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $130.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

