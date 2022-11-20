Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 29.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 147.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 42,188 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 4.3% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 22,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Kimco Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,283,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,691,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KIM. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 237.84%.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

