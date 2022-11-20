Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 7.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,651,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,833,000 after purchasing an additional 251,148 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 55.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 474,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE HWM opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $39.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.66.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.