Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 4,600 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Crown by 49.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,732,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,812,000 after acquiring an additional 575,818 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Crown by 70.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 870,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,220,000 after buying an additional 360,402 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Crown by 10,530.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 350,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,864,000 after buying an additional 347,496 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Crown by 267.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,313,000 after buying an additional 333,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the first quarter worth about $40,587,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $80.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.73. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

