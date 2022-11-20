Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 247.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,013,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,281 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,011,768,000 after purchasing an additional 665,469 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,605,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,699,000 after purchasing an additional 297,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,338,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,659,000 after purchasing an additional 232,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.8 %

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $178.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.62. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

