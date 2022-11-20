The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after acquiring an additional 263,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,905,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,220,000 after acquiring an additional 328,332 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,275,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 38.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 45.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,482,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,019 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $110.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.58.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

