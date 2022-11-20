Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.