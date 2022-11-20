Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 52.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 51,588 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,610,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 329,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 19,380 shares during the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $21.96.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $304,330.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.