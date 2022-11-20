Forsta AP Fonden Trims Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 25.0% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

Insulet Stock Down 0.6 %

PODD stock opened at $295.53 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,231.38 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

PODD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Insulet from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.62.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,558 shares of company stock worth $8,463,481 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

